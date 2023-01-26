RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of stealing a car.

Rapid City Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw a car speeding westbound on Omaha Street.

Police then learned that the car was stolen. Authorities followed the vehicle and tried to stop it before it pulled into a driveway on Saint Patrick Street.

The driver kept going and officers pursued before using a spike strip to deflate a tire. The car stopped in the area of 3rd and Flormann Street.

38-year-old Stacie Tail was arrested. She’s facing a list of charges, including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and DUI.