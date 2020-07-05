38-year-old Spearfish man dies from injuries sustained in crash

Breaking News
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — A man has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on June 7, northeast of Spearfish.

38-year-old Braden Erickson was driving eastbound on St. Onge Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle went in the ditch and Erickson was thrown from the bike.

Erickson sustained life-threatening injures and was taken to a Rapid City hospital. Erickson died on Wednesday, June 1. He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

