SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two more shows have been announced for this year’s Sioux Empire Fair.

Southern rock band 38 Special will play a show on Tuesday, August 4 at the fair along with country music band Parmalee. The show will be free with paid fair admission.

The Sioux Empire Fair runs July 31 through August 8.

Also playing at the fair will be Hairball, Big & Rich and Old Dominion.