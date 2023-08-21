ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Roberts County.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Chevrolet Equinox and a John Deere Gator were both traveling north on Whipple Road, near Sisseton, Saturday.

Officials say the driver of the Gator turned on their blinker to turn left into an approach.

The Equinox attempted to pass the Gator and the front passenger side of the Equinox struck the front driver side of the Gator as it was turning.

The 37-year-old driver of the Gator was taken to a nearby hospital. She passed away Sunday due to her injuries.

The 31-year-old driver of the Equinox received minor injuries.