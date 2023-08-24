ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Saturday, 15 miles south of Sisseton has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling northbound on Whipple Road. A John Deere Gator was traveling north on Whipple Road and turned left into an approach. The Equinox went to pass the Gator and the front side of the Equinox struck the front driver side of the Gator as it was turning.

The driver of the Gator, 37-year-old Heidi Mack was taken to a hospital on Saturday. She died on Sunday due to injuries sustained in the crash.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.