37-year-old Sioux Falls man arrested for armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars following an armed robbery on Friday night.

Police say a man walked into a business on West 12th Street, showed a handgun, demanded money then took off. After officers arrived they noticed a suspicious person in the area, which turned out to be the suspect.

“Property crimes detectives were called in to write a search warrant for that location at which time they found items related to the robbery,” Sgt. Andrew Siebenhorn with the SFPD said.

37-year-old Erik Green Junior was arrested on a list of charges including robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.