37-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly crash

Authorities in Rapid City are requesting a warrant for the arrest of 37-year-old man in connection with a deadly crash last October.

Nearly a year after a deadly crash in Rapid City, authorities now say they have a suspect.

A toddler in the Grand Prix was killed and two other people suffered life-threatening injuries.

After talking with witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage, and forensic evidence, authorities have now issued a warrant request for 37-year-old George Matousek.

Anyone with any information on where he may be is urged to call police.

