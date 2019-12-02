37-year-old man identified in fatal Beadle County rollover crash

CAVOUR, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old man has been identified in a one-vehicle rollover crash Friday morning near Cavour in Beadle County.

The Department of Public Safety said Benjamin Miner, 37, of Cavour, died when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road. The truck went into the east ditch of 409th Avenue, rolled and came to rest in standing water in the ditch.

The 31-year-old driver Judd Fox, of Bancroft, was not injured, while Ben Miller, 31, of Bancroft, had minor injuries.

None of the three men were wearing seatbelts and charges are pending against the driver.