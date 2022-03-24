RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –The man killed in a crash last Friday southeast of Rapid City has been identified.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.

The driver of the vehicle, 37-year-old Jeremy Solt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Solt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.