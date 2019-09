ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — A 37-year-old Aberdeen man, who died in a four-wheeler crash on Saturday seven miles west of Aberdeen, has been identified.

Authorities say Nicholas Fettig was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupant 34-year-old Dustin Steiha, of Aberdeen, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. Authorities aren’t sure who was driving the vehicle and unsure if seat belts were used.

The crash remains under investigation.