37 arrested in meth trafficking operation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The United State’s Attorney’s Office says operation ‘Say Uncle’ led to federal charges against 37 people in a large-scale meth trafficking network.

The suspects are accused of conspiring with each other to bring multiple pounds of meth into western South Dakota beginning in 2019 and continuing into 2020.

Those charged range in age from their 20s to 40s and are from South Dakota, North Carolina, Colorado, Montana and Mexico. All but three of the suspects have been arrested. Federal prosecutors in Rapid City worked with law enforcement agencies across the State and elsewhere on the case.