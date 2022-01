STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway patrol is investigating a deadly crash west of Fort Pierre Friday.

The Department of Public Safety says a car was heading east on Highway 14 when it left the roadway and rolled. The driver, a 36-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.