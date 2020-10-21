36-year-old man dies from Oct. 7 crash near Ethan

ETHAN, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year-old Mitchell man died from injuries from a car crash 13 days after the crash.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Matthew Hopkins died on Tuesday in a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities said the crash happened at 7:11 a.m. on Oct. 7 on S.D. Highway 37 two miles northwest of Ethan. The car was southbound when it went off the roadway and into the west ditch where it eventually hit a power pole.

Hopkins was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.