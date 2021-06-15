36-year-old man arrested, facing assault and robbery charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of assault and robbery.

Police say Monday afternoon a 59-year-old man was walking on 8th Street, east of downtown when he was hit in the head.

The victim believes he blacked out and when he came to his backpack was gone.

He didn’t know who hit him, but he told officers a man had been following him.

“One of the officers had checked a business that was in the area that had surveillance and they were able to capture not the robbery but the events leading up to it and after it,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police recognized the man from an encounter earlier in the day. 36-year old Harvey Whitehorse Junior was arrested a short time later.