36-year-old dies from gunshot wounds in western Sioux Falls, police investigating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 36-year-old Sioux Falls man has died from gunshot wounds after police responded to shots fired and a crash near 57th Street and Marion Road early Thursday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the victim was found by police in a crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds in the torso. He was sent to a hospital with serious injuries, but later died.

Police received reports of gunshots at 57th and Baneberry Drive and have found shell casings in the area. Clemens said police aren’t sure how many shots were fired, but it was more than one.

Police also don’t have any information on a possible suspect or suspects at this time.

Police will be looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses and homeowners.

Anyone with information should contact the police.