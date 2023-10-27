(NEXSTAR) — At its current pace, South Dakota is on pace to have 1 million residents as early as 2030 (we’re at 909,824 as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Census). While almost 29,000 people chose to leave the Mount Rushmore State last year, even more decided to move in.

An estimated 34,859 people moved into South Dakota from another state last year, according to Census data released earlier this month.

Most didn’t have far to travel. Over 6,900 people relocated from Minnesota last year — that’s more people than from any other state. Minnesota is also the state South Dakota lost the most residents to, according to the Census.

The next-highest source of new residents wasn’t a state at all. Instead, Census estimates show nearly 3,600 people moved to South Dakota from a foreign country. The data set did not specify which countries people immigrated from.

Another nearby state, Iowa, supplied the third-most new South Dakotans at over 2,900. Roughly 2,100 new residents traveled much further to come here, as they moved from Georgia.

Others with short moves included the 2,109 from Nebraska, 1,512 from Wyoming, and 1,363 from Montana.

There are some states from which no new residents moved to South Dakota, according to the Census’ estimates: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.