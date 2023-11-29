SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Some eighth graders in southeastern KELOLAND might have a better idea of what careers they want someday.

It’s all thanks to the JA Inspire event in Sioux Falls.

Carter Wheeler already knows he wants a hands-on career after high school.

“I think I might want to be involved with being a mechanic or a carpenter,” 8th grader Carter Wheeler said.

Now the Ben Reifel middle schooler has an even better understanding of what a job in the trades industry looks like.

He’s one of about 3,500 middle schoolers from Sioux Falls and surrounding towns who visited with employers at JA Inspire, organized by Junior Achievement of South Dakota.

From law enforcement, to health care, to city government, to broadcasting, students explored just about any career path you can think of.

“In visiting with our school partners, students in eighth grade are planning for high school, so as they plan for their classes and the track they want to take it’s important for them to know what their plans will be in the future,” Junior Achievement of South Dakota president & CEO Kayla Eitreim said.

The hope is students will stay in South Dakota.

“A lot of times when students are in high school or middle school they’re really interested in getting to the big cities and going other places, so we want them to realize there are opportunities all over in South Dakota and if they choose to stay there’s a great opportunity for them here,” Eitreim said.

While Wheeler already has his sights set on a few careers, events like this one might be a good way to start for other students.

“It can help kids find a future career and help them make up their mind,” Wheeler said.

About 60 businesses and organizations were on hand Wednesday.