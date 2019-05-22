Local News

35-year-old pleads guilty to distributing meth to a minor

Posted: May 21, 2019 10:12 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:13 AM CDT

In Brookings on Tuesday, 35-year-old Aaron Aspon pleaded guilty to distributing meth to a minor while in a drug-free zone. 

Brookings County State's Attorney Dan Nelson says the crime happened within 1,000 feet of two schools: Medary Elementary and Brookings High School.

"The most concerning aspect of the evidence gathered was how Aspon was both targeting and distributing meth to minors near the elementary school and the Brookings High School," Nelson said.

Aaron Aspon could spend 35 years in the state penitentiary.

"I believe this prosecution sends a strong message to the drug dealers in Brookings and the greater Brookings County area, and that message is this: the Brookings Police Department, the Brookings County Sheriff's Office, the Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as our other local law enforcement partners will find you if you are dealing drugs here," Nelson said.

Brookings Chief of Police Dave Erickson says meth is a concern in the community.

"It's very pressing," Erickson said. "We enjoy a safe community, where the drug use and distribution isn't as prevalent as some places that we might see across the country. But that's why we're staying proactive, so that we don't get to that position and are fighting a catch-up kind of battle."

The police chief says it's a community-wide effort.

"We cannot fight this fight alone, though," Erickson said. "We welcome and rely on the help of our citizens, the citizens of Brookings to be our eyes and our ears."

Aspon will be sentenced June 18. 
 

