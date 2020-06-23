35-year-old woman killed in Yankton crash

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old woman died from a crash in Yankton on Monday night.

According to authorities, the crash happened at 10:49 p.m. Monday at Fourth Street and Summit Street in Yankton. A car westbound on Fourth Street failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while trying to turn north onto Summit Street and collided with an eastbound pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was a 32-year-old man who had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Neither drivers were wearing seatbelts. Both were sent to a hospital, where the 35-year-old died from her injuries.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.