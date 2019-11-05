35-year-old woman identified as person killed in Roberts County fatal crash

Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash last Friday south of Browns Valley.

A car was heading south on Valley Avenue when it crossed the center-line on a curve and collided with a northbound semi truck.

The Department of Public Safety says the car went into a ditch and rolled. The driver, 35-year-old Leanne Heminger, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The passengers, ages 36, 27 and 20, sustained life-threatening injuries. Two of the passengers were transported to Sioux Falls. The third passenger was taken to Fargo, N.D.

Officials are still investigating if seatbelts were used.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old male, received minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

