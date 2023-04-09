SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man has pleaded not guilty to child sex charges.

35-year-old Rowland Coomes is charged in federal court with enticement of a minor, possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of a minor.

Prosecutors say Coomes used his cell phone to entice a girl into having sex in November of 2021. Prosecutors say Coomes also sexually abused another girl in Pine Ridge between March of 2021 and November of 2022.

His trial is scheduled for June. He faces a possible sentence of 10 years to up to life in prison, if he’s found guilty.