CHEYENNE CROSSING, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska man has been identified in a deadly UTV crash in the Black Hills over the weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened just after 7 p.m. Friday south of Cheyenne Crossing, near the Wyoming border.

A UTV was being towed when it left the road, hit a tree, and rolled down an embankment. The driver, 35-year-old Terry Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year-old passenger was taken to a Rapid City hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The two men in the vehicle pulling the UTV were not hurt.