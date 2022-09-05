SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing charges in connection to a pursuit near Tea last week.

Late Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a pickup for speeding and running stop signs. The pickup kept going.

The pursuit went through Tea, Lennox and Harrisburg. The pickup eventually stopped and the 35-year-old driver ran on foot. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him. Then on Friday, deputies saw him driving a different vehicle near the Harrisburg exit and pulled him over.

Authorities did not name the man who was arrested.

He was arrested for aggravated eluding and other charges.