PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — A Pine Ridge man -accused of preying on underage girls is facing a new accusation.

35-year-old Rowland Coomes was originally charged with child pornography, enticement of a minor and sexual abuse.

According to a news release, the crimes involved two different girls in 2021 and 2022.

A new indictment filed this week includes an additional charge.

Coomes is now charged with aggravated sexual abuse of an underage girl in the days leading up to his February arrest.