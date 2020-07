SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 35-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after being arrested for child abuse to a minor on Monday.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, Timothy Jacob Browning was watching kids of friends on Sunday. On Monday, Clemens said police received a report of abuse after a doctor noticed bruises on a 4-year-old.

Clemens said Browning reportedly choked and spanked the child. Browning told police he was “disciplining” the child.