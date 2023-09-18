BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings home — where first responders rescued 35 animals — was not suitable for people or animals to live in.

That’s according to court documents filed Monday morning at the Brookings County Courthouse.

Debra, Brandon and Jordan Schulte each face 10 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Brandon Schulte Debra Schulte Jordan Schulte

When authorities went into the home on Tumbleweed Road, on the southeastern edge of the city, police say they found holes in the floors and feces caked throughout the home.

Court documents say some of the animals had sores, missing hair and had signs of malnutrition, which were likely caused by a flea infestation.

The animals are being treated at the Brookings and Sioux Falls Humane Societies.