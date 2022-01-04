34th annual Frosty Frolics will feature an Ice Fishing Frenzy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is set to host its 34th annual Frosty Frolics.

The list of events includes everything from ice skating to human foosball to yoga in the park, but nothing says winter quite like ice fishing.

Ice fishing is growing in popularity as COVID-19 drags into its second winter.

“Like every outdoor activity, we’ve seen an increase in people just wanting to get outside,” Outdoor Campus Director David Parker said.

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is partnering with Parks & Rec to host an Ice Fishing Frenzy as part of Frosty Frolics.

“South Dakota, when you think about it in the winter, oftentimes it’s we’re going to stay inside and we’re going to watch tv or read a book, but we love the opportunity to share the fact that you can still get outside, you can still enjoy the weather, you can still enjoy all the benefits of getting to fish,” Parker said.

“Sometimes people get caught up in the cold weather and don’t want to get outside. The goal is to get people outside, try something new,” Naturalist Derek Klawitter said.

Derek Klawitter is a Naturalist with the Outdoor Campus and has a few tips for newcomers to the ice.

“First of all, safety. Ice is dangerous so first of all know how thick the ice is and stuff like that. Other than that just having gear, oop almost had a fish right there, basically gear you need a fishing pole and some bait, an ice auger to get through is pretty much the minimal gear you need,” Klawitter said.

Ice fishing poles will be provided on a first come, first served basis or you can bring your own gear, and you might even catch something unusual.

“We recently stocked a bunch of rainbow trout, but a little hidden secret they also stocked a bunch of Atlantic salmon out there as well, so something new that most people haven’t heard of in South Dakota,” Klawitter said.

Catch any kind of fish and you might be hooked.

Frosty Frolics runs Friday through Sunday, with the Ice Fishing Frenzy from 10:00 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Family Park in Sioux Falls.