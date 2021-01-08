34-year-old Sioux Falls man accused for assault girlfriend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of strangling his girlfriend and cutting her wrist and then refusing to bring her to the hospital.

Police say just after midnight, when she couldn’t get the wound to stop bleeding, the woman finally convinced 34 year old Matthew Weldon to drop her off at the emergency room. Police say the cut was one inch deep and four inches long. Officers arrested Weldon at an east-side apartment.

He faces a handful of charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment.