34-year-old man identified from fatal crash Saturday west of Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 34-year-old Sioux Falls man has been identified from a fatal two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning west of Sioux Falls. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Alonso Chavez was driving an SUV south on LaMesa Drive when he failed to stop at the intersection of S.D. Highway 38. An eastbound SUV driven by 52-year-old Kelly Carlson, of Hartford, collided with Chavez’s SUV on Highway 38. Both vehicles came to rest in the south ditch. 

Chavez was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. Carlson suffered minor injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 