SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If your commute takes you through eastern Sioux Falls this week, there is a road closure you should be aware of.

Starting June 7, 33rd Street will be closed from South Pepper Ridge Avenue to South Chapelwood Avenue.

Crews will be reconstructing the intersection of 33rd Street and Sycamore Ave.

Traffic on Sycamore will be shifted to the west side of the intersection and reduced to one lane in both directions. As work progresses, traffic will shift to the east.

The project is expected to be done by early August.