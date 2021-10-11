33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue intersection construction project wraps up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This time of year you’re starting to see road construction projects wrap up. For Sioux Falls residents, one project that many people have traveled through was at the 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue intersection.

Crews spent the summer reconstructing the intersection due to the deteriorated condition of pavement and underground utilities.

Drivers aren’t the only ones enjoying the newly completed street.

“Always love seeing construction being done, as well as and deserving as it’s needed in this town to get roads fixed and not be destroying our cars, it’s a wonderful sight,” general manager of Mini-Critters, Ryan Oaks.

Ryan Oaks just opened this Mini Critters location back in August. Even though it’s only been on Minnesota Avenue for two months, he appreciates the time the city takes to do these projects.

“We live in a community that not only cares for people individually but we have a community and city government that works to make sure the things that we want done, that our tax dollars are paying for are being done, so we need to be grateful for it as much as we are grateful that it’s done too,” Oaks said.

To the north, Tires Tires Tires manager Duane Lukes says the business remained busy despite the construction. He credits it to having two entrances to the business.

“It helps, you don’t have to fight the traffic getting out on Minnesota, they could go out the west side so it was easier to get onto Spring and then around the corner so it helps out, one entrance, it would have slowed business, but two it was fine,” manager at Tires Tires Tires, Duane Lukes said.

And it wrapped up just in time.

“End of the month we might be seeing snow so it’s nice to have it open again so instead of doing two lanes, we are back to four, so it helps out,” Lukes said.

According to the City of Sioux Falls Facebook page, this project was completed about 15 days ahead of schedule. Drivers can expect some minor lane closures in the future to finish the cleanup.

You can find details about other road construction projects here.