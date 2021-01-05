33rd annual Frosty Frolics making for a ‘chill’ start to the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Trying to balance fun and safety can be a slippery slope. For this year’s Frosty Frolics, Sioux Falls Parks and Rec are finding that balance with many of their activities being altered due to the pandemic.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec are looking to give families something to frolic to this weekend.

“Our crews are working around the clock to get the ice rinks up and ready. We’ve been kind of battling that warm weather to get the ice rinks up and going,” Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff said.

From a tubing to ice skating, Saathoff says they want the 33rd annual Frosty Frolics to be a fun and safe time for families.

“We believe in recreation throughout the whole year, and this is our way of celebrating winter,” Saathoff said.

One thing you can also find are plenty of COVID-19 precautions.

“We have altered some of our programs this year so that it’s staggered starts for the race or more spaced out for our ice fishing frenzy, so we’re implementing different precautions as we go along,” Saathoff said.

Staff will be wearing face masks at each event and there will be hand sanitizer close by. This correlates with the city’s ‘Safer Sioux Falls Pledge.’

“The good thing about the activities with Frosty Frolics is that all most all of them are outdoors, and that obviously helps our situation there with making sure we’re doing things safe,” Director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Don Kearney said

Kearney says they’re hoping this event can help families ‘chill’ after a stressful year.

“2020 was a challenging year and hopefully we’re on a road to recovery with 2021, but people need a break,” Kearney said.

“We’ve just come off the Christmas season, we’re hitting winter here in Sioux Falls and we want to provide fun, safe activities for the families to enjoy throughout the year,” Saathoff said.

Frosty Frolics starts this Friday the 8th and goes through Sunday. All events are free but some require registration ahead of time.