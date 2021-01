SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 33rd annual Frosty Frolics are underway, with activities happening through tomorrow where people can get out and enjoy the snow.

One of those events was the “I-Kid-A-Rod” Race out at Spencer Park where families got to do some sled races.

There is also lazer tubing tonight at Great Bear Ski Valley. Tomorrow there will be a City Broomball Showdown and a Flick and Float Event.

Visit the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation website for a complete list of events.