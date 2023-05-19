SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender is back behind bars facing federal child pornography charges.

Authorities say 33-year-old Asha Graystone is accused of viewing and uploading illegal pictures and videos of children to the internet. Graystone was on probation for a child pornography case in 2021.

In that case, she served about a month in jail. A majority of her sentence was suspended.

Following her court appearance this week, Graystone was released on bond. If convicted of the new charges, she faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.