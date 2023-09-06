MELLETTE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The man killed Saturday morning on Rodeo Road in White River has been identified.

The Department of Public Safety says a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on Rodeo Road. The highway patrol says that for unknown reasons, the passenger in the Suburban left the vehicle while it was still in motion.

The passenger, 33-year-old Ty Dimond, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the death.