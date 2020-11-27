33-year-old arrested for aggravated assault

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 33-year-old has been arrested for aggravated assault after threatening a homeowner with a knife on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Paul Creviston with the Sioux Falls Police Department said police responded to the call at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday on North Lewis Avenue.

The suspect, Aaron Lynn Babb, walked into the home and was asking for a woman. Two men told Babb the woman did not live there and to leave the property.

Police say Babb pulled out a knife on the homeowner and threatened to kill him. The homeowner did not know who Babb was.

Babb was arrested in the neighborhood and charged with aggravated assault, burglary and drug charges.

Police also found some meth on Babb during the arrest.