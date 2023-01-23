SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after trying to rob a store and threatening to blow it up.

Police say 33-year-old Thomas Anderson of Sioux Falls went into a business in the 900 block of East 10 Street and approached the cashier.

Officers say Anderson went up to the register and slid the cashier a note.

“That said give me all the cash, essentially, or I’m going to blow this place up. The clerk advised they were going to call the police and the suspect stood by while that was occurring,” Michelle Hackett with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police say Anderson didn’t attempt to run away and there wasn’t a struggle to arrest him.