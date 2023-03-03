SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who’s been in and out of prison in Minnesota is in the Minnehaha County Jail, accused of pulling a knife on a man outside a Sioux Falls store.

Zachary Hazekamp

Police say it happened Thursday on the northwest side of town.

The victim called 911, and when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Zachary Hazekamp nearby, and he allegedly still had the knife.

He’s charged with aggravated assault.

We looked into his background, and he’s served prison time for robbery and making a terroristic threat in Minnesota.