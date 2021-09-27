33 lawmakers announce resolution against COVID-19 mandates

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Months before the state legislature convenes, 33 South Dakota lawmakers are already planning to take a stand against COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates.

The group plans to introduce a concurrent resolution urging that any attempt by the Biden Administration to implement mandates on businesses be overturned.

The group of Republican lawmakers is following the lead of Governor Kristi Noem and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg who have threatened to sue the president over a federal mandate.

The lawmakers include: