SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown fentanyl bust has landed two people in federal prison.

Tuesday a judge sentenced 32-year-old Jevon McLeod to 40-years behind bars, which is the maximum sentence.

Authorities arrested him last summer in Watertown. According to court documents, McCleod admits he drove to other states to bring the deadly drug back to South Dakota.

A woman who was also arrested during the Watertown bust entered a guilty plea today.

The judge sentenced Tiarah Bissonette to more than four years behind bars. Two others arrested during the Watertown bust have not entered pleas.