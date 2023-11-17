SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who worked on the University of South Dakota campus faces state and federal child pornography charges.

32-year-old Nicholas Keitges appeared in federal court this week, where he’s charged with attempting to make child pornography, receiving and possessing it. He pleaded not guilty.

He also faces several child pornography charges in Clay County.

In that case, he also entered not-guilty pleas. According to Clay County court documents, he told investigators he searched for child pornography on several apps so he could report it to the appropriate Electronic Services Provider. He claimed it was not for pleasure.

The documents say Keitges worked at the Muenster University Center for about a year.

He was hired by the food services and facilities management company.