SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved Downtown Sioux Falls event is returning in January and it’s bigger than ever.

The 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle will feature a record 32 burgers this year with new restaurants joining the competition.

The event starts Sunday, January 1 and will continue through January 31. That means you’ll need to eat at least one burger a day to try all of the entries.

“”Ten years ago, Burger Battle began with 7 participating restaurants and a goal of heating up the winter dining scene. Today, it’s a cultural phenomenon with a record breaking 32 restaurants and dedicated diners excited to be food critics,” marketing manager Tenley Schwartz said.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found below. For descriptions of burgers, restaurant hours, and how to vote just visit the DTSF website.