SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved Downtown Sioux Falls event is returning in January and it’s bigger than ever.
The 10th annual Downtown Burger Battle will feature a record 32 burgers this year with new restaurants joining the competition.
The event starts Sunday, January 1 and will continue through January 31. That means you’ll need to eat at least one burger a day to try all of the entries.
“”Ten years ago, Burger Battle began with 7 participating restaurants and a goal of heating up the winter dining scene. Today, it’s a cultural phenomenon with a record breaking 32 restaurants and dedicated diners excited to be food critics,” marketing manager Tenley Schwartz said.
The full list of participating restaurants can be found below. For descriptions of burgers, restaurant hours, and how to vote just visit the DTSF website.
- Blarney Stone Irish Pub
- Boki European Street Food
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
- Chef Lance’s on Phillips
- Covert Artisan Ales with Windy City Bites
- Crave
- Crawford’s Bar & Grill
- DaDa Gastropub
- Falls Overlook Cafe
- Falls Landing Bar & Grill
- Fernson Downtown with Wagoo Burger
- Five Guys
- Glacial Lakes with FadeAways
- Holiday Inn City Centre
- JL Beers Downtown Location
- La Luna Café
- Leonardo’s Café
- M.B. Haskett Delicatessen
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Minervas Restaurant
- Monks Ale House
- Ode to Food and Drinks
- Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza
- PAve
- Pizza Cheeks
- Phillips Avenue Diner
- Remedy Brewing Company
- Sunny’s Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade
- Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen
- The Treasury
- TommyJack’s
- Wileys