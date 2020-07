PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A total of 32 campers and staff from the outbreak at Camp Judson in the Black Hills have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the state department of health announced Wednesday.

On Monday, DOH officials confirmed “fewer than 10 cases” associated with Camp Judson.

The DOH says all 32 cases are South Dakota residents and department officials continue to investigate positive cases and notify close contacts.