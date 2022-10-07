SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Sioux Falls is celebrating local artists during First Friday with the October Art & Wine Walk.

32 businesses and countless artists are participating in the October Art & Wine Walk in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Sometimes you might be interested in art but you don’t really know where to go, and here it’s a boutique that you’ve been to many times or a restaurant that’s hosting a live artist and it’s so easy, so accessible, and just a really fun time,” DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz said.

DTSF Marketing Manager Tenley Schwartz is an artist herself, dabbling in painting, print making, and mixed media.

“Coming to Art & Wine Walk is always really fun for me to see what the local artists are doing and get that inspiration,” Schwartz said.

She encourages you to do the same.

“Come down, see what people are making, and know that it’s local. This is stuff that people are making right here in South Dakota,” Schwartz said.

“We have such a huge collection of artists in this town that need to be featured and need their work to be seen,” Rehfeld’s Art & Framing General Manager Erin Castle said.

Erin Castle works at Rehfeld’s Art & Framing.

“I hope that people come down, have some conversation with the artist and with some new people, and just get inspired by what’s on the walls and what they could possibly bring home with them,” Castle said.

Rehfeld’s has expanded its footprint for First Friday with works by photographer Walter Portz at JLG Architects.

“He has one wall of about 90 pieces and they start at $75, go up to $250 so very, very reasonable but they are really, really interesting graffiti, portrait, gorilla art you might say,” Castle said.

Whatever the location, Castle is fond of Art & Wine Walk.

“Probably one of our favorite events. We get to do it twice a year but fall is my favorite season and we have some really special artists this year that are featured,” Castle said.

The Art & Wine Walk runs until 8:00 p.m. Friday.