31-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-90 in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 90 in Rapid City early Monday morning.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety the crash happened at 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities say a motorcycle was westbound I-90 when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn. A westbound semi-truck and trailer could not stop in time and ran over the motorcycle driver, who was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the semi-truck did not have any injuries.

Officials said both westbound lanes of Interstate 90 from mile marker 59 to mile marker 60 were closed for about five hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.