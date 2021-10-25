31-year-old man facing charges after high-speed pursuit

SPENCER, IOWA (KELO) — A traffic stop in Spencer, Iowa on Sunday turned into a high-speed chase. At one point, the chase exceeded speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Eventually, the Chevy Tahoe left the road and could no longer move. But the driver, 31-year-old Shawn Gaston, refused to get out of the SUV. A high-risk entry and arrest team was brought in and Gaston was taken into custody.

He was charged on various counts including eluding officers and having over five grams of meth with intent to deliver. Authorities say more charges are expected.