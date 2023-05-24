YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News has new details on the stabbing death of a Yankton woman.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The man wanted in connection with the stabbing, 31-year-old Adrian Lund, has been arrested and is now charged with murder.

Court papers obtained by KELOLAND News reveal just how investigators were able to track down Lund within 24 hours and make the arrest.

31-year-old Adrian Lund made his first court appearance this morning on charges of 2nd-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance.

According to court documents Lund stabbed the woman, who has only been identified as TC, in the chest late Monday night.

She also had a cut to her arm that police say looked like a defense wound.

The victim reportedly knocked on a neighbor’s door before collapsing in the hallway and yelled “Adrian”. When the neighbor opened the door, TC said quote ‘he stabbed me.”

The victim was taken to the hospital where she died.

Investigators looked at several surveillance videos from that night that captured Lund and TC walking together.

Police later spotted him the next day leaving his apartment and that’s when he was taken into custody.

Court papers say Adrian made the statement to police, “I did not stab my girlfriend.”

Lund is being held in the Yankton County jail on a half million dollars cash bond.

If you’d like to read the court papers for yourself, we’ve included them under this story on our website.