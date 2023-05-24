YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The man wanted in connection with the death of a Yankton woman is now charged with murder.

31-year-old Adrian Lund made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. The judge set bond at a half million dollars cash only.

Court documents say he stabbed a woman in the chest late Monday night and the victim knocked on a neighbor’s door before collapsing in the hallway and yelled that it was “Adrian” who did it.

Lund left the apartment building, and according to an affidavit, he threw some of his clothing along the river.

The victim died at the hospital. Police found Lund yesterday afternoon and made an arrest.