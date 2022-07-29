ZIEBACH COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota officials have identified the 31-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash east of Bison on Saturday, July 23.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a 2001 Chevrolet C3500 service truck was heading west on Highway 20 around 7:30 a.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle overturned.

Authorities say 31-year-old Nathan Bootz of Lemmon was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.