31-year-old inmate dies at Minnehaha County jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are investigating how a 31-year-old inmate died at the Minnehaha County jail on Wednesday.

Minnehaha County Warden Michael Mattson said Jordin Eichmann was found unresponsive in her cell during a routine check at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 13. Jail staff and jail medical staff initiated CPR but life-saving efforts did not work and Eichmann died.

Eichmann was booked in the county jail earlier on Wednesday for a Child Support Warrant.

The Department of Criminal Investigations will investigate. No foul play is suspected and the cause of death has yet to be determined.

KELOLAND News has learned Eichmann was a mother of three who had been a resident of the Emily’s Hope Sober Living Home in Sioux Falls. She had left for treatment of meth addiction and was supposed to return to the home next week. However, she was arrested before that could happen.

At a briefing Thursday, Mattson said Eichmann did not display any COVID-19 symptoms.